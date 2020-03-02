Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 Coronavirus: India m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus: India may pull out citizens from Iran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 1:41 am IST
There are apparently 2,000 Indians in Iran who may have to be evacuated in case New Delhi decides to do so.
New Delhi: India and Iran are engaged in hectic parleys after New Delhi is believed to be exploring ways to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran after the outbreak of the coronavirus infection there.

There are apparently 2,000 Indians in Iran who may have to be evacuated in case New Delhi decides to do so. Similarly, about 2,700 Iranians may want to return from India after the reported travel restrictions by India on flights between the two countries. Iran is battling a severe outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus which is believed to have spread from Iranians who returned recently from China.

 

New Delhi is “working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home” and “discussions (are) underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements”. Iran is reportedly keen that New Delhi facilitates transportation of Iranians stuck in India who wish to return home.

India had last week said it is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, Italy and South Korea that have seen a lot of coronovirus cases. The MEA had pointed out that advisories to Indians had been issued earlier advising them not to travel to these three countries. India had also “temporarily suspended” visas-on-arrival for Japanese and South Korean citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak in those countries.

...
Tags: coronavirus, iran
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


