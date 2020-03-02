BSF jawan gets Rs 10 lakh aid from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as aid for a BSF jawan posted in Maoist-hit Malkangiri district whose house was recently torched on February 25 during communal riots in Delhi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Patnaik spoke to BSF constable Mohammad Anees and empathised. He sanctioned aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the loss.

“Constable Mohammad Anees is working in the 9th Battalion deployed in the Maoist affected district of Malkangiri. This Battalion of BSF is responsible for the overall security in the Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile Cut-off) area, which includes the Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri district,” the CMO stated in a release on Sunday.

Currently, Anees is posted at Hantalguda camp in Chitrakonda area.

Anees’ house at Khajuri Khas extension in Delhi was pelted with stones and burnt down during wide spread communal violence on February 25. The Border Security Force (BSF) has extended helping hand to rebuild the house.

The 29-year-old BSF Constable hails from Munger district of Bihar. His family has settled in Delhi four decades ago.