Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 Abortion bill to ens ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Abortion bill to ensure safe termninaton of pregnancy, give women reproductive rights

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant
Representational image
 Representational image

A bill that seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 amid vehement protests by opposition members against the Central government over the Delhi violence which has left more than 40 persons dead.

 

After approving the bill last month, the government had said this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies.

The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant until later, it had said, describing the draft legislation as progressive.

...
Tags: abortion bill, pregnant women


Latest From Nation

(File photo)

No stay on Nirbhaya convicts' execution: Delhi court

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata (PTI Photo)

Goli maaro slogan lands 3 BJP workers in trouble in Kolkata

AFP Photo

Govt confirms first COVID19 case in Telangana

PTI file photo

Nirbhaya convict Pawan Kumar seeks President's mercy a day before execution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt confirms first COVID19 case in Telangana

AFP Photo

India’s unemployment rate highest since October

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI Photo)

Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea

File Photo

Goli maaro slogan lands 3 BJP workers in trouble in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata (PTI Photo)

17 Kerala fishermen in Coronavirus-hit Iran want to return home

Representational image (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham