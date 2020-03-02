5,000 dabbawalas to get homes soon under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will give homes to nearly 5,000 dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board chairman Vinod Ghosalkar on Sunday said that due to lack of open land in Mumbai, the housing authority would develop the houses in Thane and Kalyan.

After the world-famous Mumbai dabbawalas demanded accommodation, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had recently directed the concerned departments to provide homes to dabbawalas under the PMAY — which aims to provide housing for all.

Under the scheme, dabbawalas will get 300 sq ft houses.

Talking to media Ghosalkar said, “Since there is no open land in the Mumbai city, Mhada has earmarked parcels of land in Thane and Kalyan city. Collector owns the said land so it will be available at reasonable rates.”