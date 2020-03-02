Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 17 Kerala fishermen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

17 Kerala fishermen in Coronavirus-hit Iran want to return home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
The fishermen hail from the coastal villages of Vizhinjam, Pozhiyoor, Mariyanadu and Anchuthengu
A total of 17 fishermen, mainly from the fishing villages of Thiruvananthapuram were trapped in Iran due over Coronavirus fears. The fishermen have shared a video in which they plead for immediate help saying they are stranded in the virus-hit country without having food, drinking water and other basic needs. They are said to have confined in a crammed room.

The fishermen are from the coastal villages of Vizhinjam, Pozhiyoor, Mariyanadu and Anchuthengu. They went to Iran along with some fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The fishermen are said to have gone to port towns of Iran to get fishing jobs.

 

Kerala fisheries minister J Mercikutty Amma confirmed the report and said that the state government is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, according to IANS report.

Hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are also stranded in Iran and the state governments have initiated measures to bring back the trapped fish workers.

Tags: iran coronavirus, covid-19, kerala fishermen


