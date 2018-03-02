‘Special invitee’ Mallikarjun Kharge refuses Lokpal meet

New Delhi: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday refused to participate in the “select committee” meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the selection of anti corruption watchdog, Lokpal, as a ‘special invitee’. Kharge, who felt snubbed for being called as a ‘special invitee’ rather than in the status of ‘leader of Opposition’, addressed the Prime Minister, saying that he won’t attend the meeting on the appointment of a Lokpal since it was a move to exclude the Opposition from the selection process.

He said “The special invitee invitation is a concerted effort to exclude the independent voice of the opposition altogether from the selection process of the most important anti-corruption watchdog.” he said. Congress leader has said that this negates the letter and spirit of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, and accused the government of adopting this route as a “mere paper formality” rather than seek any meaningful and constructive participation.