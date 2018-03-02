search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sino-India border sensitive, has potential to escalate: Subhash Bhamre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Military sources said China still has a big presence of troops and has ramped up infrastructure in the north Doklam area after the standoff.
Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre
 Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre

New Delhi: Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said on Thursday that the border situation with China was still “sensitive” and it “has the potential to escalate”. “At the Line of Actual Control, the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoffs have a potential of escalation,” he said, referring to the about 4,000-km-long border with China, that of late has seen confrontations between the militaries of the two Asian giants like the 73-day Doklam standoff which had ended on August 28.

“While confidence-building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action deemed necessary to ensure the sanctity of the LAC,” Mr Bhamre said addressing a seminar on the Army’s contribution to nation-building. Military sources said China still has a big presence of troops and has ramped up infrastructure in the north Doklam area after the standoff.

 

Tags: subhash bhamre, sino-india border




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terror content ordered to be taken off within an hour: EU to web firms

Brussels is looking for ways to combat online extremism amid growing alarm about the use of sites like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as forums to radicalise and recruit, especially by the Islamic State group.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asia’s cities to watch report skips Hyderabad

All three are seen as Asian cities that are developing quickly due to growing innovation, but Hyderabad still seems to have some way to go.

Sino-Indian border still sensitive, tensions can escalate: MoS Defence

According to sources, China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Woman claiming to be Karunanidhi’s granddaughter moves Madras HC to meet father

A division bench comprising Justices CT Selvam and N Sathish Kumar ordered notice to the city police commissioner and Arivunidhi, and posted the matter after two weeks. (Photo: File)

Cabinet gives nod to Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority. (Photo: ANI)

No home food: Patiala House Court sends Karti to CBI custody till Mar 6

Son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti, was sent to one-day custody by the court on Wednesday; before being produced in the court on Wednesday Karti called his arrest 'political vendetta'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham