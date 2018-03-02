Sino-India border sensitive, has potential to escalate: Subhash Bhamre

New Delhi: Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said on Thursday that the border situation with China was still “sensitive” and it “has the potential to escalate”. “At the Line of Actual Control, the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoffs have a potential of escalation,” he said, referring to the about 4,000-km-long border with China, that of late has seen confrontations between the militaries of the two Asian giants like the 73-day Doklam standoff which had ended on August 28.

“While confidence-building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action deemed necessary to ensure the sanctity of the LAC,” Mr Bhamre said addressing a seminar on the Army’s contribution to nation-building. Military sources said China still has a big presence of troops and has ramped up infrastructure in the north Doklam area after the standoff.