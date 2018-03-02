'Pari' promotes non-Islamic values: Pak bans screening of Anushka Sharma starrer film

'Pari' is one of the most highly-anticipated Bollywood films of the year and sees Anushka Sharma in a chilling supernatural role. (Photo: DC)

Islamabad/Mumbai: Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) of Pakistan has decided to ban upcoming Bollywood film 'Pari' from being screened in cinemas across the country.

The decision has been taken because the content of the horror film promotes black magic, some non-Islamic values and anti-Muslim sentiments.

"Pari’s script, dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The concepts within Islam have different ideologies about magic. This film stimulates the viewers in favour of black magic and promotes thoughts that are contradictory to our religion," said a member of Pakistan's CBFC.

The Pakistan Film Distributors Association’s chairman, Chaudhry Ejaz Kamran agreed with CBFC’s decision. "Any film that goes against our culture and Islamic history should be banned in Pakistan," he stated.

The Pakistan CBFC official added, "None of the CBFC members are willing to give the film a certificate in any category and therefore, a ban has been implemented."

Speaking of the re-screening, the official added, "The distributors have a right of appeal and following said appeal, we will screen the film once again, for review by the full board."

Although the Pakistan's Punjab Film Censor Board (PFCB) had already passed 'Pari' – which stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role and is the third venture for her company Clean Slate Films – with an Adult rating, its officials will be reviewing the film again due to the CBFC's decision.

Sources said after the distributors’ appeal, the CBFC officials will watch 'Pari' one more time before announcing the final decision.

“We are awaiting CBFC's final decision before we can take any further action as we cannot afford any clashes over this film,” a senior official from the PFCB said.

'Pari' is one of the most highly-anticipated Bollywood films of the year and sees Anushka Sharma in a chilling supernatural role.