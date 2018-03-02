search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Human limbs, arm found inside 20-ft crocodile in Indonesia

AFP
Published Mar 2, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
A human leg, arm have been found inside the belly of a huge crocodile suspected of mauling a man to death in Borneo, Indonesian police said.
Authorities shot and killed the crocodile close to a riverbank where a local palm oil plantation worker had gone missing two days earlier, with only his motorbike and sandals found at the site. (Photo: AFP)
 Authorities shot and killed the crocodile close to a riverbank where a local palm oil plantation worker had gone missing two days earlier, with only his motorbike and sandals found at the site. (Photo: AFP)

Balikpapan: A human leg and arm have been found inside the belly of a huge crocodile suspected of mauling a man to death in Borneo, Indonesian police said Friday.

Authorities shot and killed the six-metre (20-foot) long crocodile close to a riverbank where a local palm oil plantation worker had gone missing two days earlier, with only his motorbike and sandals found at the site, they said.

 

The search ended Thursday when 36-year-old Andi Aso Erang's lifeless body -- missing two limbs -- was discovered floating in a different part of the river in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo.

Police said they spotted a crocodile nearby and killed it.

"Inside the crocodile's stomach, we found the left arm and a leg that we believe belonged to the victim," local police chief Teddy Ristiawan said.

The victim's wife said he had left home to hunt for clams they could eat.

"I never expected he would end up in a terrible situation like this," said Anisa, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

In 2016, a Russian tourist was killed by a crocodile in the Raja Ampat islands, a popular diving site in the east of the archipelago.

Human-animal conflicts are rampant in Indonesia, especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest to make way for palm oil plantations is destroying animals' habitats and bringing them into closer contact with humans.

Tags: indonesia, crocodile, human leg, human arm
Location: Indonesia, Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In interim order, US court stops creditors from debt collection from Nirav Modi firm

Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond Inc has filed for bankruptcy early this week. (Photo: Facebook)

In fresh video, Lashkar's Naveed Jutt emerges with Hizbul militants in J&K

Police officials have refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity. (Photo: PTI | File)

Man seeks divorce as working wife 'didn't cook tasty, sufficient food', HC junks plea

In his plea before Mumbai High Court, the petitioner had claimed that the Family Court judge had erred in its order. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of K'taka Cong MLA's son in assault case

After briefly going missing post the incident, Mohammed Haris Nalapad had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19. (Photo: File)

Holi menace: After semen, urine filled balloons hurled at Delhi University students

Two Delhi University students complained that urine filled balloons were thrown at them. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham