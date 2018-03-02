search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India's stand ‘clear’, Dalai Lama free to carry out religious activities

ANI
Published Mar 2, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Ministry of External Affairs said, 'His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India.'
The govt clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing. (Photo: File/AP)
 The govt clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: An official government spokesperson on Friday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been "accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India."

The clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing.

 

In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that New Delhi's stance on the spiritual leader was "clear and consistent."

"Government of India's position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. There is no change in that position. His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India," the statement read.

Earlier in February, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had reportedly issued an official statement asking to skip all functions of the Dalai Lama, seeking to be an embodiment of India's commitment to mending ties with China.

The note was reportedly issued a day before the foreign secretary departed for Beijing to hold talks with China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, Foreign Minister Wang and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Tags: indo-china ties, dalai lama, indo-tibet ties, vijay gokhale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India expects no immediate hit on steel exports after US import curbs: govt official

'We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,' India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said. (Photo: File/PTI)

10 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, 1 jawan injured

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site. (Photo: Representational)

After Prasar Bharati defies I&B proposal, ministry refuses salary to its staffers

The I&B ministry has been breathing down Prasar Bharati’s neck after it refused to hire the services of two senior journalists recommended by the ministry at an exorbitant package. (Prasar Bharati logo)

INX Media case: CBI to question Karti’s father, ex-finance min P Chidambaram

Reports have emerged that the CBI will soon question Karti Chidambaram's father and former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: File/PTI)

Can’t allow mockery of law: FM after Cabinet clears bill to seize fraudsters' assets

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Bill defines fugitive offender as someone against whom a court has issued an arrest warrant for a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face trial. (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham