Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches new education helpline for students

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Students and parents can get answers to their queries on higher education opportunities.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Thursday has launched a 24-hour education helpline - 14417 - which will provide all education-related information in a single platform.

Students and parents can get answers to their queries on higher education opportunities, career guidance and other education-related information in this new toll-free helpline.

 

Students with depression can also contact 14417 to get psychological help.
The helpline will be run by GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which operates the "108" ambulance services in the state. School education minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, school education secretary Pradeep Yadav and others also participated in the function.

