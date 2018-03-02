search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Case against Kerala journal Grihalakshmi for featuring breastfeeding model on cover

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Actor Gilu Joseph says she was not apprehensive about appearing on the cover and considers breastfeeding a mother's privilege.
The cover image with the caption- 'Mothers tell Kerala :- Don’t stare, we want to breastfeed' has caused an uproar on social media last week. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)
 The cover image with the caption- 'Mothers tell Kerala :- Don’t stare, we want to breastfeed' has caused an uproar on social media last week. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)

Mumbai: A Kerala based advocate has filed a case against Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi on Friday, a week after the publication featured actress and writer Gilu Joseph breastfeeding a child on the cover of its latest edition.

The criminal complaint has been filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kollam, by Advocate Vinod Mathew Wilson.

 

The cover image with the caption- "Mothers tell Kerala: Don’t stare, we want to breastfeed" has caused an uproar on social media last week.

It is being alleged that the picture is of a lewd nature and degrades women. The complaint thus alleges commission of offences punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

This is in sharp contrast to the praises that have been pouring in on social media with some even terming it to be a moment of historical nature.

Speaking to Indian Express, Gilu Joseph said she has no regrets. The actor said she was not apprehensive about appearing on the cover, and that she considers breastfeeding a mother's privilege.

"I have only done things that I have believed is right for me. I must have failed, but I have no regrets," Joseph said.

"It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn’t it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child?" she asks, questioning society's tendencies to shame women.

According to the report in Indian Express, the actor agreed to the campaign without paying heed to what people may think and even went against her family’s wishes to do what she though was right.

According to an article published in NDTV, Grihalakshmi's editor Moncy Joseph told BBC the idea for the magazine cover came after the photo of a woman breastfeeding her child, posted on Facebook by her husband, went viral.

"A month ago, a man shared a picture of his wife breastfeeding on Facebook to start a conversation about letting mothers feed in public spaces. But the result was that the woman was subjected to cyber-bullying from both men and women," BBC quotes Gilu Joseph as saying. "That is why we decided to dedicate our latest issue to breastfeeding mothers."

According to reports, the cover has received mix responses on social media with many criticising the imagery but a majority have lauded the magazine for the bold step towards women emancipation.

Tags: malayalam magazine, grihalakshmi, gilu joseph, legal case, breastfeeding
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Following mother’s appeal, Kashmiri militant gives up violence, returns home

Four Kashmiri youths, who had taken to militancy, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in 2017. (Representational image)

Counting of votes for assembly elections in 3 Northeastern states tomorrow

Counting would begin from 8 am in all the states amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.

Karti’s interrogation to lead to P Chidambaram’s prosecution: Subramanian Swamy

On Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument that Karti was in no way related to any of the firms named in the case, Subramanian Swamy said that that argument holds no ground. (Photo: ANI)

India's stand ‘clear’, Dalai Lama free to carry out religious activities

The govt clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing. (Photo: File/AP)

India expects no immediate hit on steel exports after US import curbs: govt official

'We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,' India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham