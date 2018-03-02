search on deccanchronicle.com
Boney Kapoor flies to Chennai to immerse Sridevi's ashes in Rameswaram tomorrow

Published Mar 2, 2018, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 9:32 pm IST
Sridevi's ashes were brought by Boney Kapoor and will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram on Saturday and immersed in the sea there.
Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. (Photo: File)
Chennai: An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood Superstar Sridevi was brought at Chennai on Friday by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.

The ashes brought by Boney Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram on Saturday and immersed in the sea there, airport sources told news agency PTI

 

Also Read: To world Sridevi was Chandni but she was my love, writes Boney Kapoor

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel.

The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.

Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly. 

