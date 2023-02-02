  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2023 Cong members give ad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2023, 11:11 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 11:15 am IST
Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)
 Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border.

Tagore, the party's whip in Lok Sabha, said there is an emergency situation due to diminishing shares of the Adani group.

"This was followed by the Hindenburg report. A significant volume of public money through SBI and LIC is locked in the Adani Group. It is pertinent to discuss the matter immediately in the House, leaving aside routine business. The finance minister should disclose the actual condition of the loss and steps initiated by the government to save public money," he said in his notice.

The House should come forward to discuss this matter and direct the government to act accordingly, he said.

Tewari, the Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, said in his notice that the House suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.

"Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till January 16 this year, 17 rounds of commander-level talks have taken place between India and China with little success," he said.

Tewari said all the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation, for its troops.

"China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo. The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border.

"What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes which took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2,000 km away from the place of previous clashes. There is growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage," the he said.

Despite this, the Congress leader said, China's large trade surplus with India has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020.

"The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion. I urge the government to take this matter with utmost seriousness and have a detailed discussion in Parliament with regard to the border situation with China," he said, urging the Speaker to take up his notice.

...
Tags: parliament budget session, adjournment motion, border skirmish, manickam tagore, congress mp manish tewari, congress members in lok sabha, adani crisis
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed FPO, to return money to investors
Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures

Latest From Nation

After the patch-up with the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government on January 30 evening approached Soundararajan (in picture) requesting her to give assent to the Budget document and address the session for which she agreed. — Twitter

Telangana Assembly session to begin from Feb 3 with Governor's address

Asked if both the AIADMK camps were attempting to pressure the BJP to support their respective candidate, Panneerselvam said there was time till February 7, the last date for filing of nominations, for the BJP to respond. — DC Image

Confusion continues in oppn AIADMK camps as BJP delays decision on support

This is in contradiction to an earlier order which stated that recruitment to the service would be done through a specially designed IRMS Examination, to be conducted by the UPSC from 2023. — PTI

Railways to recruit for IRMS through Civil Services, drops plans for separate exam

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Heavy rain likely in southern Tamil Nadu today: IMD



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Success of Indian startups show our youths' passion: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region addressing the inaugural session of two-day inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra

Priyanka Gandhi walked alongside the former Congress president amidst tight security arrangements before the yatra stopped for a break at Lethpora. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

Students of India look at PM Modi as guardian: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at Navyug School in the Sarojini Nagar area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->