SC Collegium clears 12 names for appointment as Telangana HC judges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
The Collegium has forwarded the list to the Union government for further action
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 1, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of seven Advocates and five Judicial officers as Judges in the Telangana High Court. The Collegium has forwarded the list to the Union government for further action. Following are the names of advocates and judicial officers.

Advocates

 

1. Shri Kasoju Surendhar @ K. Surender, (Public Prosecutor for CBI, NIA and others)
2. Shri Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, (Government Pleader for Revenue)
3. Smt. Surepalli Nanda, (Senior counsel)
4. Shri Mummineni Sudheer Kumar,
5. Smt. Juvvadi Sridevi @ Kuchadi Sridevi, (Additional Public Prosecutor for Telangana in High Court)
6. Shri Mirza Safiulla Baig,( Counsel for WAKF Board) and
7. Shri Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat.(Government Pleader for Irrigation,  Telangana)

Judicial officers

1.G. Anupama Chakravarthy,(District Judge and former Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority)
2.M.G. Priyadarshini, (Registrar at High court)
3.Sambasivarao Naidu,( Principal Judge ACB courts)
4.A. Santosh Reddy, (Law Secretary of Telangana)
5.Dr. D. Nagarjun.(Registrar General of Telangana High Court)

 

