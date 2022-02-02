Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 Rajya Sabha Chairman ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India.

During his observations in the House today, Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House during this session by reminding the Members of 93.50 per cent of productivity during the Budget Session last year.

 

Informing the Members that there will be a 13-hour debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to Members of both the Houses (from today) and more than 11-hour debate on the Union Budget, Naidu stressed that "These two important overarching discussions enable Members to raise any and every issue while adhering to the spirit of the Rules and Conventions of the House".
He urged the Members to make the most out of the opportunities during these debates.

Stating that this Budget Session is taking place at the mid-point of the 75th year of Independence fought and won for 'Swaraj' by the people, Naidu urged the Members to reflect on the functioning of the House during this historic year.

 

He reminded that the House lost 52.10 per cent of functional time during the last winter session, the first in the 75th year of freedom and a high of 70.40 per cent during the monsoon session last year.

The Chairman said, "This trend of disruptions is highly disturbing. I refer to the same with a fervent hope that we all reflect on the same and conduct in a manner befitting the historic time that we are passing through".

The Vice President noted that the 50 per cent increase in voter turn out from 45 per cent in the elections to the first Lok Sabha during 1951-52 to the highest ever of over 67 per cent in 2019 is a clear demonstration of the continued faith of citizens of the country in democracy.

 

He expressed disappointment saying, "However, our legislatures and elected representatives of the people do not seem to be reciprocating in equal measure with the functioning of legislatures declining over the years."

The Chairman urged the 5,000 MPs, MLAs and MLCs to resolve in this historic year to return to the people the favour they have doing by relentlessly nurturing the democracy over the last 70 years. He further said: "The only way of doing so is to conduct themselves (the 5,000) in a manner befitting the trust the citizens still have in our parliamentary democracy".

 

Marshalling evidence Naidu sought to dispel the perception that the special allowance of 25 per cent of airfare allowed to MPs till April 1, 2018 and discontinued thereafter, had a bearing on their participation in the meetings of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees. He cited findings of the research undertaken by the Secretariat in the impact of this allowance on attendance in the meetings of the 8 committees of Rajya Sabha.

Referring to the commendable achievement regarding anti-Covid vaccination in the country, Naidu placed on record the appreciation of Rajya Sabha to all stakeholders.

 

Naidu fervently appealed to all sections of the House to ensure a safe and productive Budget session keeping in mind the spirit of the occasion.

Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm from today onwards.

The debate on the motion of thanks will be held for 12 hours and the Union Budget will be debated for 11 hours in Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply is expected on February 8 and that of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

 

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

...
Tags: rajya sabha session, rajya sabha chairman m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea in Kerala HC claims unauthorised lab conducting COVID tests at Calicut airport

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

A budget that has forgotten people’s welfare: Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Lt Gen Kalita takes over as Eastern Army Commander

New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)

Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com/File)

Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Opposition to target government on Pegasus, COVID and jobs

The spyware row had nearly washed out last year’s Monsoon Session, with the Opposition seeking a debate and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->