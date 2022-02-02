Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 Plea in Kerala HC cl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Plea in Kerala HC claims unauthorised lab conducting COVID tests at Calicut airport

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
.
Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and state government on a plea alleging that unauthorised COVID-19 testing was being carried out at Calicut airport by a lab which was not approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Besides the Ministries of Health and Civil Aviation, Justice N Nagaresh also issued notice to the Kerala government, ICMR and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and sought their stand on the petition by an NRI.

 

The petitioner, who works as a driver in a private company at Abu Dhabi, has claimed that he had undergone an RT-PCR (Real time Reverse transcriptionPolymerase Chain Reaction) test on January 25 two days prior to his scheduled departure on January 27 and had tested negative for COVID-19.

However, when he arrived at Calicut airport on January 27, he was "compelled" to undergo a Rapid-PCR test at a cost of Rs 2,490 and he tested positive for COVID-19, the petition, filed through advocate Manas P Hameed, has said.

As a result, he had to leave the airport and could not travel to Abu Dhabi to rejoin his duties, putting him at risk of losing his job there, the petitioner, who was here on a four month vacation, has said in his plea.

 

Thereafter, when he enquired about the lab -- Micro Health Laboratories -- which tested him at the airport, he found that it was not listed in the list of labs approved by ICMR, the plea has contended.

It has further contended that the results of his test at the airport were also not uploaded on the ICMR website as mandated under the prevailing guidelines and advisories laid down by ICMR.

"It is submitted that the petitioner showed no symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing. When the petitioner carried a test report showing a negative result that too issued in less than 48 hours, the respondents 5 (AAI) and 6 (airport director) should have allowed the petitioner to travel instead of forcing to conduct another test.

 

"Besides the same, the lab has got no approval from the authority to function at the airport," the petition has claimed.

The plea has sought a declaration that "the respondents' act of restraining the petitioner from travelling abroad while carrying an RT-PCR negative certificate is violative of petitioner's fundamental right to travel abroad".

The petitioner has sought a direction to the Centre, state government, ICMR and AAI to permit him to travel abroad if he holds a COVID-19 negative certificate after diagnosing any government approved test before 48 hours of his travel.

 

He has also sought a reasonable compensation from AAI and the airport director for "the hardships suffered" by him.

...
Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

A budget that has forgotten people’s welfare: Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

Lt Gen Kalita takes over as Eastern Army Commander

New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->