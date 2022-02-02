Karnataka ends night curfew; cultural, religious events to be held as usual

Due to the night curfew, Yakshagana Mela (troups) were forced to change timings and Kambala events (Buffalo Race) were suspended. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru: After the withdrawal of the night curfew in the state, cultural and religious events like Kambala, Yakshagana and Rathotsav will now be held as they used to be held earlier.

Due to the night curfew, Yakshagana Mela (troups) were forced to change timings and Kambala events (Buffalo Race) were suspended. Temples had to make changes in the annual Chariot festivals (Rathotsav).

However, the state government has withdrawn the night curfew from Jan 31.

Following this normalcy has returned in all the activities.

“During the night curfew, we had changed the timing of Yakshagana shows. After the state government decided to withdraw the night curfew, From Feb 1 shows are being held as per the schedule. Chowki Pooja is held at 8.30 pm and the show is held overnight,” Kateel temple hereditary archak Sriharinarayanadasa Asranna told Deccan Chronicle.

Similarly, the Kambala Committee too has prepared a revised timetable and is awaiting permission from the District Administration.