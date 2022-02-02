Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 Issue of irregularit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the exam
AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday asked the government to examine the allegations of irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams leading to violence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh last month.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Fauzia Khan of the NCP said recruitment process of the railway examination has exposed the deeper issues of unemployment and a failed education system.

 

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

Khan demanded that the overall issue of unemployment particularly in Bihar must be looked at.

"The irregularities that are alleged by the students in this examination must be examined and corrected," she sought.

BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi said earlier one exam was announced from Group-D, but all of a sudden it was announced there would be two exams.

 

There is no requirement of two exams as Group-D exams are not selection of IAS and IPS, he said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh demanded an inquiry into the results declared by the railways.

He also demanded that FIRs registered against some protesting students should be withdrawn.

...
Tags: railway recruitment board (rrb), indian railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The right wing leader said the school management should strictly tell the girls that there is no need to come to school wearing Hijab. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Sriram Sena chief asks govt to kick out students insisting on Hijab in classroom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Andhra Pradesh's buoyancy on revenue front, despondency on the other

Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)

Shashi Tharoor pitches for 'Vande Bharat' train in place of Silver Line in Kerala

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

SC Collegium clears 12 names for appointment as Telangana HC judges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

Lt Gen Kalita takes over as Eastern Army Commander

New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->