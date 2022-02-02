Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 India reports over 1 ...
India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

Feb 2, 2022
With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,16,30,885
 People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,95,11,307 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,16,30,885, it said.

 

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.29 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

