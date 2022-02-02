AP govt toughens stand, warns of police action if rally held

GVMC employees stage protest against the implementation of PRC by the state government outside the GVMC Main Gate in Visakhapatnam. (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government once again invited leaders of the protesting government employees for fresh talks to resolve PRC-related matters and urged them to call off the Chalo Vijayawada agitation.

Adviser to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said there however was no response from the union leaders. He noted that they have called for a Chalo Vijayawada rally, a meeting on Thursday, Feb 3, and an indefinite strike from Feb 7, seeking fulfillment of their demands. He warned of police action if they broke Covid-rules and held the rally.

Ramakrishna said it was wrong on the part of the employees to hold the Chalo Vijayawada rally. “We have told them that we are ready for talks on all aspects of pay revision. We told them to defer all their agitation programmes till the negotiations are completed. Yet, they gave a call for the rally. This cannot be tolerated and is objectionable.”

Mentioning about the Corona crisis, he said such rallies are not allowed because of the current restrictions. If the employee leaders crossed their limits, police would enter the scene and take stringent action.

He objected to the three demands of employees as incorrect -- paying of old salaries, withdrawal of GOs on pay revision and disclosure of the original PRC report -- when the government already started crediting of salaries on the basis of the 11th PRC and its implementation was done.