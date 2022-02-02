Congress activists conduct mock funeral of Telangana CM KCR

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) decided to stage protests against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his comments against the Constitution of India. SC/ST leaders of the party strongly condemned the comments of Chandrashekar Rao and said they would take up protests across the state soon. Congress activists conducted a mock funeral of the Chief Minister here on Wednesday.

They took out a procession from Gandhi Bhavan and tried to reach the Telangana martyrs column. However, the police prevented the Congress activists and took them into custody. TPCC SC department chairman Nagari Preetham and other leaders were shifted to Begum Bazar police station.

Former MP and TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi said the Constitution had provisions for modifications, but Chandrashekar Rao sought to change it. He alleged that Chandrashekar Rao was against Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The Congress would take up state-wide agitation against the remarks of the Chief Minister, he said.

On other hand, Youth Congress activists burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged Pegasus software utilisation in the country. The agitators said Pegasus software destroyed the privacy of citizens, especially the Opposition party leaders and media personnel in the country. Youth Congress state president Shivasena Reddy demanded an inquiry into Pegasus use in the country.