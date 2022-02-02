Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 Budget focuses on po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Our Government is working on the saturation of basic facilities, the prime minister said
 PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-12 focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them with basic necessities.

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, the Prime Minister said, "This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them basic necessities. Our Government is working on the saturation of basic facilities."

 

He further said that this budget has several steps to take India on the road towards modernization.

"In the last 7 years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy. 7-8 years ago, India's GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that in 2013-14, India's exports stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore and today, it has achieved Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

"With efforts from our govt, nearly 9 crore rural households have already been installed. Out of this, over 5 crore connections have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last 2 years," said the Prime Minister.

 

He said that in this year's budget, there's provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward, he added.

"People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors," he added.

He said that this is to fulfil new aspirations and it is important that India becomes self-reliant and on that pillar, a modern India is created.

 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

Tags: pm modi, union budget 2022, union budget 2022-23, budget 2022-23
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


