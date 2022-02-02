Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 AP extends night cur ...
AP extends night curfew to February 14

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 7:39 am IST
Principal secretary of health, medical and family welfare Anil Kumar Singhal issued GO no. 48 in this regard on Tuesday
The order said that any violation of Covid-19 norms will result in prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 189 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws. (DC)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the night curfew by two weeks until February 14 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Principal secretary of health, medical and family welfare Anil Kumar Singhal issued GO no.  48 in this regard on Tuesday.

 

The order said that any violation of Covid-19 norms will result in prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 189 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws.

The state government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am between January 18 to 31.

