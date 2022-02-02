AP extends night curfew to February 14

The order said that any violation of Covid-19 norms will result in prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 189 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the night curfew by two weeks until February 14 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Principal secretary of health, medical and family welfare Anil Kumar Singhal issued GO no. 48 in this regard on Tuesday.

The order said that any violation of Covid-19 norms will result in prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 189 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws.

The state government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am between January 18 to 31.