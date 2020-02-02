Business Market 02 Feb 2020 Union Budget: Market ...
Union Budget: Markets collapse, Rs 3.4 lakh-crore investor wealth wiped out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHWIN J PUNNEN
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:06 am IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 987.96 points or 2.43 per cent lower at 39,735.53.
The Sensex ended 987.96 points, or 2.43 per cent, lower at 39,735.53. On similar lines, the Nifty-50 plunged 300.25 points, or 2.51 per cent, to close at 11,661.85.
Mumbai: The budget annoucement coincided with massive selling in the market. The Sensex plunged by over 1,000 points intra-day, its biggest fall in a decade, as the budget failed market expectations.

Investors pressed the sell button on Saturday as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent for the current fiscal, compared with the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP and no growth-boosting measures were seen in the lengthy document for the sagging economy.

 

Investor wealth, measured in terms of value of all listed shares on BSE, eroded by Rs 3,46,256.76 crore to settle at Rs 1,53,04,724.97 crore.

This was the benchmark's biggest drop since October 24, 2008, when it had plummeted 1,070.63 points, and the fourth biggest fall overall.

“Expectations were very high and therefore market is a bit disappointed but there are a lot of incentives for the foreign investors,” said Nirmal Jain founder & chairman, IIFL.

Since the last Budget presentation in July 2019, the Sensex has gained only  222.14 points or 0.56 per cent, while the Nifty slumped 149.30 points or 1.26 per cent.

Sitharaman also proposed lower income tax slabs for those foregoing various exemptions, and removed dividend distribution tax on companies, effectively shifting the tax burden to the recipients.

Analysts said income tax slab rejigs stoked fears of declining inflows in tax-saving investment aven-ues, while the proposed transfer of dividend distribution tax to investors added to the negative sentiment.

"The lack of major growth boosting measures in itself is negative for the equity market. The new income tax regime would also be negative for tax exempt equity savings schemes. Recasting of dividend taxation norms also seem to be on the balance negative for most domestic equity investors. Overall, the budget seems to be negative for the equity market," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The biggest losers in the Sensex pack were ITC, L&T, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, losing over 6 per cent. Sectorally, the BSE Rrealty Index plunged 7.82 per cent, followed by capital goods, industrials, finance, Bankex and metal. IT and Teck ended with gains of up to 1.41 per cent.

Sitharaman said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent.

"We are extremely disappointed with the budget. No significant announcement for industry or consumers. Namesake changes in income tax slabs only to create political mileage that may not lead to any significant changes in growth prospects in near-term, Abhinav Gupta, President, Capital Market, Share India Securities, said.

Repeating the cliché, “data is the new oil”, the Finance Minister said the country needs to take advantage of Analytics, Fintech and Internet of Things (IOT). In this regard, she proposed to bring out soon a policy to enable private sector to build Data Centre parks throughout the country.

Data Centre Parks to come up across the country soon

The Budget has announced viability gap funding for hospitals in PPP mode and smaller cities and levied cess on imported medical equipments to promote domestic manufacturing.

Budget 2020: Viability Gap Funding to cheer private health sector

The government has utilised “escape clause” under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, which provides it leeway for relaxation of fiscal deficit roadmap during time of stress.

Fiscal deficit target 3.8 per cent

In order to achieve higher export credit disbursement a new scheme, NIRVIK is being launched, which provides for higher insurance coverage, reduction in premium for small exporters and simplified procedure for claim settlements.

Budget 2020: Exporters all set to get tax refunds



