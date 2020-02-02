Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2020 Special hearing in D ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special hearing in Delhi HC on Nirbhaya case today

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
The court heard the petition filed by the Central government and Tihar Jail authorities challenging the stay on the convicts' execution
Representational image
 Representational image

The Delhi High Court will on Sunday hold a special hearing as it issued a notice to Tihar jail authorities and the Nirbhaya convicts and sought their response on a plea moved by the Centre challenging the stay on their execution.

The court yesterday heard the petition filed by the Central government and Tihar Jail authorities challenging the trial court's order which had stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

 

"The four convicts by filing their respective review petition or curative petition or mercy petitions, one after the other and that too at such a belated stage, that is after the issuance of the death warrants, are in fact being permitted to play with the majesty of law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and thereby taking the judicial process for a ride," the plea said.

It said that the convicts have deliberately chosen to file their review, curative and mercy petitions beyond the statutory period available to them with the sole objective to delay the execution of the death warrant.

A Delhi court had on Friday stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts — Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma — which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

...
Tags: delhi nirbhaya rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

ANI image

Plane carrying second batch of Indians returns home from Wuhan

DC photo

India's second coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala's Alappuzha

A team of Army doctors including medical and dental specialists and paramedical staff of empanelled hospitals were also drafted for the purpose.

Army veterans recall old memories

She said infrastructure agencies of the government will involve youth power in start-ups.

Rs 103 lakh crore promised for infra projects



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's second coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala's Alappuzha

DC photo

Plane carrying second batch of Indians returns home from Wuhan

ANI image

Rs 4,400 crore for clean air action plan in big cities

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Leg-up for FDI in education sector

The finance minister said an amount of Rs 99,300 crore was allocated for the education sector and another amount of Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China recovered, discharged: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham