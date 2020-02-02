Another shooter fires in Delhi, says only Hindus’ writ will run

Police take away an unidentified person after he allegedly opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: A gun-wielding man fired two shots from a country-made pistol near the Shaheen Bagh protest that entered 50 days on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that the man, who was standing near the police barricades, which are placed about 100 metres from the Shaheen Bagh protest site, fired two rounds in the air while shouting “Hindu Rashtra Zindabad”.

The man, identified as Kapil Baisla (25), a resident of East Delhi’s Dallupura village, is a milk supplier. He was nabbed by the protesters on the spot and handed over to the police. Even while the man was in the grip of police, he was heard chanting, “Jai Shri Ram” and was also shouting, “Hamare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi.”

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm on Saturday, two days after a teenager fired from a pistol at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student.

According to sources, "Couple of days ago Baisla got stuck in a traffic jam while going to his sister’s wedding in Lajpat Nagar from Noida. He felt agitated which made him very upset and angry."

One of the women protesters said they were inside the tent when the incident happened.

"We rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots. Many women and children were inside the tent when the incident happened and started crying. Everyone is scared about their safety," she said.

Another woman protester said that those who are against their protest are trying to scare them but the protesters will not step back.