Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2020 Another shooter fire ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another shooter fires in Delhi, says only Hindus’ writ will run

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Feb 2, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 1:35 am IST
The man, identified as Kapil Baisla (25), a resident of East Delhi’s Dallupura village, is a milk supplier.
Police take away an unidentified person after he allegedly opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
 Police take away an unidentified person after he allegedly opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: A gun-wielding man fired two shots from a country-made pistol near the Shaheen Bagh protest that entered 50 days on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that the man, who was standing near the police barricades, which are placed about 100 metres from the Shaheen Bagh protest site, fired two rounds in the air while shouting “Hindu Rashtra Zindabad”.

 

The man, identified as Kapil Baisla (25), a resident of East Delhi’s Dallupura village, is a milk supplier. He was nabbed by the protesters on the spot and handed over to the police. Even while the man was in the grip of police, he was heard chanting, “Jai Shri Ram” and was also shouting, “Hamare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi.”

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm on Saturday, two days after a teenager fired from a pistol at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student.

According to sources, "Couple of days ago Baisla got stuck in a traffic jam while going to his sister’s wedding in Lajpat Nagar from Noida. He felt agitated which made him very upset and angry."

One of the women protesters said they were inside the tent when the incident happened.

"We rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots. Many women and children were inside the tent when the incident happened and started crying. Everyone is scared about their safety," she said.

Another woman protester said that those who are against their protest are trying to scare them but the protesters will not step back.

...
Tags: shaheen bagh protest, hindu rashtra zindabad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

AAP supplying biryani to protesters, says Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, Akshay Thakur, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed a mercy plea before President Kovind. (Photo: PTI)

Another Nirbhaya convict seeks mercy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Budget disappointing for Telangana, says TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Indian nationals being screened by doctors of the specially-prepped Air India’s B747 aircraft, that airlifted Indians from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in New Delhi on Saturday. — PTI

6 students with fever left behind in Wuhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 4,400 crore for clean air action plan in big cities

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Leg-up for FDI in education sector

The finance minister said an amount of Rs 99,300 crore was allocated for the education sector and another amount of Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China recovered, discharged: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Two Europeans quarantined in Goa over possible exposure to coronavirus

The Europeans arrived to Goa from China. AP photo

Dividend will be taxed in hands of investors: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham