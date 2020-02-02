Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2020 AAP supplying biryan ...
AAP supplying biryani to protesters, says Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:43 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:43 am IST
Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘Azadi.'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Lashing out at the people protesting against the new citizenship law, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘Azadi.’

Addressing a series of rallies here, Adityanath also said that “their ancestors divided India,” so they have a grouse against this emerging ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, and slammed the AAP government, saying it “supplies biryani” to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

 

“Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people. But the government is supplying biryani to the protesters.”

