AAP supplying biryani to protesters, says Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Lashing out at the people protesting against the new citizenship law, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘Azadi.’

Addressing a series of rallies here, Adityanath also said that “their ancestors divided India,” so they have a grouse against this emerging ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, and slammed the AAP government, saying it “supplies biryani” to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

“Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people. But the government is supplying biryani to the protesters.”