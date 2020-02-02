6 students with fever left behind in Wuhan

Indian nationals being screened by doctors of the specially-prepped Air India’s B747 aircraft, that airlifted Indians from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in New Delhi on Saturday. — PTI

New Delhi: India on Saturday sent its second Air India aircraft to evacuate more Indians stranded at Wuhan in China following the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has left more than 250 dead and over 12,000 infected globally. The World Health Organisation had on Friday declared coronavirus a “global emergency.”

Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital who were onboard the first flight are also in the second flight.

On Friday, 324 Indians returned in the first Air India flight that was sent by the Indian government. The plane carrying 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors, reached around 7.30 am.

The evacuees have been put up in a quarantine facility of Indian Army and ITBP for observation. Officials said they will be monitored for any signs of the infection for two weeks.

However, six Indians were stopped from boarding the flight due to high fever, officials said. They were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they tested for high temperature. The six students may have to undergo tests to determine whether they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Before departure, Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said, “No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers).”

“Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged a complete protective gear,” he added.

Meanwhile, two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus were admitted to the isolation ward of Delhi’s RML Hospital, taking the number of patients housed at the facility to eight. On Friday evening, two men, aged 23 and 46 years, complained of respiratory problems and fever at the hospital which has been designated by the government to deal with such cases.

The 23-year-old had been staying at Wuhan for the last five years and returned to India on January 24. The other man visited Changsa and returned to India on January 18.

Six people were already under observation at the isolation ward. The samples of the eight people, who are all residents of Delhi, have been sent for testing and reports are awaited, the hospital authorities said.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient, a female medical student, has been kept in an isolation ward in the state.

Authorities have been screening patients at 21 airports, ports and borders for possible coronavirus infection and the health ministry has urged people to report themselves if they show symptoms of the virus such as cold and respiratory distress.