3,600 children rescued under Operation Smile

Hyderabad: The police has rescued 3,600 children including 2,923 boys and 677 girls during the month-long Operation Smile VI that ended on January 31. A unique feature was the extensive use of technology by the rescue teams in the form of facial recognition apps such as TS Cop as well as Darpan, said inspector-general Swathi Lakra.

Of the rescued children, 1,982 were handed over to their parents or guardians and 1,618 were admitted in rescue homes. Among the rescued, 1,292 children were from outside the state. Ms Lakra said that the aim was to rescue children who have gone missing or were pushed into child labour, bonded labour or begging or were trafficked.

“We have identified the black spots where most child workers are found such as railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick kilns, shops, tea stalls and footpaths and kept a tab on the surrounding premises,” she said.

Ms Lakra said the Darpan app was used to compare photographs of missing children with those who were traced or rescued. The app helped identify two children. A boy missing from Kalwakurthy in Nagark-urnool district was traced by the Chikkadpally sub-division team and a boy from Alwal was identified by the Kushaiguda sub-division team.

The database of children in child care institutions managed by the women and child welfare department (WCD) has been digitised and shared with the police. Each sub-divisional search team had a sub-inspector, four constables including a woman officer.

They worked in coordination with the WCD, labour, health, child welfare committees. district child protection units, NGOs and shelter homes.