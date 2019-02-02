search on deccanchronicle.com
Wearing black, N Chandrababu Naidu berates ‘unjust’ BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2019, 3:45 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 3:45 am IST
Mr Naidu said that except for Sadananda Gowda, there was not even a single person from south India in the Union Cabinet.
TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader Kanimozhi leave after a press conference following a meeting of the opposition parties over various political issues including the issue of EVMs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday came down heavily on the BJP for ignoring the interests of Andhra Pradesh. 

Mr Naidu, along with other TD MLAs, attended the Assembly wearing a black shirt, in protest against the injustice to AP and in solidarity with the bandh call given by the Special Category Status Sadhana Samiti.

 

Taking part in a discussion in the Assembly on implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, Mr Naidu said that his blood was boiling at the injustice done by the Centre to AP. 

In an unusual response to BJP MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju’s claim that the Centre had released more funds to AP, Mr Naidu lost his cool, saying that even the common man knows how the Centre has deceived the state. He asked if BJP MLAs had any sense of shame.

He also batted for the rights of south India.

Mr Naidu said that except for Sadananda Gowda, there was not even a single person from south India in the Union Cabinet.

Referring to M. Venkaiah Naidu, Naidu said that he did not understand if making him the Vice-President was promotion or punishment. Earlier, he said that Mr Venkaiah Naidu used to tour entire south India as a Cabinet Minister and represent south India issues.

“The Centre says that they have given us funds. Compare this with the funds given to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. We will not leave the Centre alone until it does justice to us. Even women are ready to fight for our rights. People are coming forward to give donations to the government to hike pensions,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government was constructing the Polavaram project with commitment and that 65 pc works were already completed. Naidu asserted that he would quit politics if anyone proved that there was any project in India which saw as brisk progress as in Polavaram.

He also railed at Prime Minister Modi. He recalled that Modi did not give him an appointment but met a person who has 11 cases pending against him. He asserted that his was a war of righteousness and ultimately righteousness will win.

...
Tags: chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, sadhana samiti, ap reorganisation act, congress president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


