search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Waiting for my cook to be questioned': Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
The supremo’s outburst came a day after Manik Majumdar, her close aide was quizzed by CBI in the multi-billion rupee Saradha ponzi scam.
To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials. (Photo: File)
 To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Attacking PM Modi again, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she had no problem if the authorities choose to arrest her. She alleged that PM Modi was “compelling” his officers to send notices for “humiliating opposition leaders”, reported IANS.

West Bengal CM said that she opposed the interim Budget and addressed media for the same, so if they arrest her for saying against the Budget, she doesn’t have a problem.

 

Banerjee said, “My Hindi is not good. I said they may do it because this is their habit”.

To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials.

“I don’t blame the officers, because they are compelled to do that. I am told that Narendra Modi ji summons officers to his residence. He then tells them do something, do something to bring down the Opposition in the eyes of the people,” she said.

West Bengal CM said she was waiting for the day when even the person who cooks her food would be questioned by government agencies.

The supremo’s outburst came a day after Manik Majumdar, her close aide was quizzed by CBI in the multi-billion rupee Saradha ponzi scam.

Banerjee, however, threw a challenge to Modi saying “the way we do our politics with a pure heart, nobody else does”.

She alleged that Modi-led BJP government was fighting it “personally” as they were incapable of taking opposition politically.

“You cannot fight us politically. If you fight us politically, we have no problem. But why are you fighting it personally? You are humiliating all political leaders. Why are you humiliating even those who have been working with us for 30-40 years? These people don’t do anything, they only look after the household. They only carry out instructions... How can you send notices to even those who serve tea?” she asked.

...
Tags: pm modi, mamata banerjee, tmc, interim budget, saradha ponzi scam
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

They took out our posters and pasted photos of TMC leaders. Our workers were also roughed up,' said BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. (Representative Photo)

BJP, TMC activists clash in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In West Bengal, PM Modi seeks Trinamool backing for Citizenship Bill

Farmers protesting neat toll booth at DND flyway on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Day 2: Farmers' protests continue at DND flyway

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clash of segments: New WagonR 2019 vs Maruti Ignis - which car to buy?

Maruti Wagon R 2019 improves upon a tried and tested formula that has worked wonders for Maruti.
 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
 

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
 

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

'Top priority': MEA on 129 Indian students arrested in US

The arrests took place across the US, in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina and St Louis. (Representational Image)

3 women who could pose threats to BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the political fray drew a gushing reaction from much of the media. (Photo: AP | File)

CM Naidu talks of budget 'betrayal', asks 'Andhra not part of India?'

He termed the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'worse than the British rule'. (Photo: File)

Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Anand Teltumbde arrested from Mumbai

Police detained Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, at Mumbai airport early hours Saturday, a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham