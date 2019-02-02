Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail till Feb 16 in money laundering case

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday said businessman Robert Vadra cannot be arrested till February 16 in an alleged money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.