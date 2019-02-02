search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail till Feb 16 in money laundering case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.
The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday said businessman Robert Vadra cannot be arrested till February 16 in an alleged money laundering case.

 Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

 

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

...
Tags: ed, delhi court, robert vadra, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are,’ BJP president Amit Shah said, targeting the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: ANI)

‘Budget has left opposition nervous’: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally here in Alipurduar district, Rajnath Singh alleged that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West Bengal. (Photo: DC)

Centre will use technology to seal Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath

Facing the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats, the statue of 'Yakshi' is designed as a voluptuous naked woman (Photo:AFP)

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

The incident comes two days after Naxals set ablaze vehicles here in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Maharashtra: Naxals kill 2 on suspicion of being police informers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
 

Clash of segments: New WagonR 2019 vs Maruti Ignis - which car to buy?

Maruti Wagon R 2019 improves upon a tried and tested formula that has worked wonders for Maruti.
 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In West Bengal, PM Modi seeks Trinamool backing for Citizenship Bill

Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Day 2: Farmers' protests continue at DND flyway

Farmers protesting neat toll booth at DND flyway on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

'Waiting for my cook to be questioned': Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials. (Photo: File)

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

'Top priority': MEA on 129 Indian students arrested in US

The arrests took place across the US, in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina and St Louis. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham