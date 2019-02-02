search on deccanchronicle.com
Kashmiri woman killed at point blank range

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 1:47 am IST
In the video clip, the woman can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands before a man shoots her twice.
The police identified her as Ishrat Muneer Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora village of militancy-infested Pulwama district.
 he police identified her as Ishrat Muneer Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora village of militancy-infested Pulwama district. (Representational Image)

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri woman was killed by unknown assailants after shooting her twice from point blank range somewhere in the Valley’s Shopian district. A video of the incident, blamed on separatist militants by the police, has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the woman can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands before a man shoots her twice. The police identified her as Ishrat Muneer Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora village of militancy-infested Pulwama district.

 

...
Tags: point blank range, kashmiri woman
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


