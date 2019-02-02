search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as new CBI Director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 2, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 6:31 pm IST
Shukla will head the CBI for a period of two years, the government notification said.
Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla was on Saturday appointed the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fixed tenure of two years, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal.

 

The appointment comes following two meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee held on January 24 and February 1. Shukla's name was short-listed during the second meeting of the selection committee held on Friday.

 The development assumes significance as on Friday, the Supreme Court had said it was "averse" to the arrangement of an interim CBI Director and the Centre should "immediately" appoint a regular chief of the probe agency.

...
Tags: cbi, rishi kumar shukla, cbi director
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish

“Since it’s a fatal accident, our officers would be part of the inquiry to probe the crash,” senior IAF sources told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

IAF officers to be part of HAL Mirage crash probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF officers to be part of HAL Mirage crash probe

“Since it’s a fatal accident, our officers would be part of the inquiry to probe the crash,” senior IAF sources told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Centre will use technology to seal Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath

Addressing a rally here in Alipurduar district, Rajnath Singh alleged that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West Bengal. (Photo: DC)

Another name change? Modi says TMC is now Trinamool Tolabazi Tax

Modi said, 'Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail till Feb 16 in money laundering case

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI | File)

In West Bengal, PM Modi seeks Trinamool backing for Citizenship Bill

Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham