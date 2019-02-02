search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In West Bengal, PM Modi seeks Trinamool backing for Citizenship Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 2, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
PM Modi cuts short speech at West Bengal's Thakurnagar rally amid stampede-like situation, ends address in 14 minutes.
Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thakurnagar: Kickstarting his poll campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enthused by the large turnout, couldn't resist taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee stating that he now understood why the Chief Minister had to resort to violence in the state. 

"I saw the crowd and thought this is the reason why didi resorts to violence. Thank you for turning out in large number. Those who advertise to be democratic kill innocent people" the Prime Minister said

 

While addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar, PM Modi said, “This is just the beginning, the main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society.”

“It is extremely unfortunate that the villages of West Bengal have not been given enough attention even after so many decades of independence. Leaders have not focused on the development of rural areas. New India cannot function in this way. The central government is making every effort for the past 4.5 years for the development of farmers and agricultural labourers,” he said.

"After Independence, many people stayed where they were. But after being tortured, they left and came back to India. They had to as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have nowhere else to go but India. And that's why we are bringing the citizenship law. I urge the Trinamool to support it in parliament. My brothers and sisters here need it," the PM said.

Lauding the budget which was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, he assured people that the same is for the benefit of common man, small farmers, labourers, and people of the working class.

PM Modi cuts short speech at West Bengal's Thakurnagar rally amid stampede-like situation, ends address in 14 minutes.

Thakurnagar as the first venue for PM Modi's rally holds political significance.

The PM will next address a rally in Durgapur, which will be a part of the BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracy) programme in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, tmc, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, interim budget
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

They took out our posters and pasted photos of TMC leaders. Our workers were also roughed up,' said BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. (Representative Photo)

BJP, TMC activists clash in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

Farmers protesting neat toll booth at DND flyway on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Day 2: Farmers' protests continue at DND flyway

To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials. (Photo: File)

'Waiting for my cook to be questioned': Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clash of segments: New WagonR 2019 vs Maruti Ignis - which car to buy?

Maruti Wagon R 2019 improves upon a tried and tested formula that has worked wonders for Maruti.
 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
 

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
 

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day 2: Farmers' protests continue at DND flyway

Farmers protesting neat toll booth at DND flyway on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

'Waiting for my cook to be questioned': Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

To clear her stand, TMC supremo said she was not blaming the officials. (Photo: File)

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

'Top priority': MEA on 129 Indian students arrested in US

The arrests took place across the US, in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina and St Louis. (Representational Image)

3 women who could pose threats to BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the political fray drew a gushing reaction from much of the media. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham