search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Experts flay FM Thomas Isaac for ‘ignoring’ weather

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Feb 2, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Despite facing the century’s worst floods in August last year, the government has not taken early warning system seriously, they alleged.
Finance Minister Thomas Isaac
 Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

KOCHI: Climate and environment experts have come down heavily on the government for totally ignoring the early warning system, flood zonation mapping, climate change adaptation and mitigation programmes in the budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Despite facing the century’s worst floods in August last year, the government has not taken early warning system seriously, they alleged.

“It is unfortunate that the budget is silent on the major topics to be focused after the extreme natural disaster. Setting up a scientific early warning system, drafting disaster prevention and management plan and conducting comprehensive flood zonation mapping are of utmost importance. No funds have been allocated for any such projects,” said Dr. C.G. Madhusoodhanan, climate change expert from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

 

“In an age of climate variability when chances of extreme natural events are high, the government should take proactive measures to prevent and mitigate its impact. There is no justification for not allocating funds for disaster warning, prevention and management programmes. At least Rs.10 crore could have been allocated for such initiatives,” he added.

“Even after facing a disaster of such magnitude, which was caused due to the opening of dams in an unplanned manner without giving appropriate warnings to the people, the government is not serious about steps to be taken to handle climate adaptation issues,” he said.

Kochi: Meanwhile, Dr Sunny George, director of SCMS Water Institute, which has prepared a flood preparedness plan for Meloor panchayat in Thrissur, observed that it is the local bodies which should initiate and identify funds for such programmes. “Local bodies can more efficiently initiate projects for disaster warning, prevention and preparedness plans using annual Plan fund allocation,” he said.

...
Tags: climate, thomas isaac, climate change
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Anna University

Anna University to conduct supplementary exam for final year students

Police said Sundharam, 35, of Saidapet, is a history-sheeter with many cases of theft, burglary and a murder case pending against him.(Representational Image)

Chennai: Autorickshaw driver helps nab rowdy

On Friday evening, when Karthikeyan was near the Vidyodaya School on Thirumalai Pillai road at Valluvar Kottam, an autorickshaw from the Balaji Avenue street started reversing and hit his motorbike. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Hit by autorickshaw, biker falls, gets run over

Madras high court

No negative marking in competitive exams, says Madras high court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We can't compare actors like SRK, Aamir and Salman with me', says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao speaks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram)
 

Crab offerings to Lord Shiva

Devotees flock to the Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple with live crabs as offering to Lord Shiva. (Photo: ANI)
 

'What's wrong with you?' When vegan Virat Kohli surprised Chhetri by ordering idli

The 34-year-old Chhetri recently spoke on the reason he turned vegan, and said if he was in touch with Kohli. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Samsung foldable smartphone promo video leaks online

We see Samsung showing off different product concepts that could be released and the most notable device from the promo video being the Galaxy Fold, the foldable smartphone.
 

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

The incident took place on Thursday in Garagwhan Zilla Parishad primary school located in Hadgaon tehsil of Nanded district (Photo:ANI)
 

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telugu states not happy with Budget 2019

The Central government, which refused to grant special category status to AP, did not allot any funds under special financial package to the state.

Budget 2019: People welcome tax rebate

The tax rebate will help households to think of savings. S. Ananthanarayanan, chairman of GST and customs committee, said, “Increasing the tax exemption will be helpful for middle class households as it will help them channelise their savings into the market.”

Kisan’s spirit lives in Rythu Bandhu

TRS MP K. Kavitha reacted saying the NDA government had introduced a bad copy of KCR’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Hyderabad: GST invoice fraud’s key player held

According to a GST official, the chief financial officer of a leading company had been taken into custody for questioning and had admitted to the fake invoice fraud and GST evasion involving seven companies.

In double delight, Telangana farmers to get Rs 16k dole

K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham