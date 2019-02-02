Budget 2019: Rs 2,022 crore more from Centre next fiscal

The Central government has projected over Rs 2 lakh crore as tax revenue and around Rs 32,000 crore as non-tax revenue from the states in 2019-20. Andhra Pradesh’s share in central tax devolutions is 4.305 per cent, whereas Telangana state’s share is 2.437 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana state will get Rs 2,022.37 crore more from the Centre in 2019-20 compared to current financial year under state’s share. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 3,593.23 crore more. The Central government informed this in the vote on account budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament on Friday.

Under states’ share in tax devolution, AP will get Rs 1,570.86 crore more than Telangana in 2019-20.

The Central government has projected over Rs 2 lakh crore as tax revenue and around Rs 32,000 crore as non-tax revenue from the states in 2019-20. Andhra Pradesh’s share in central tax devolutions is 4.305 per cent, whereas Telangana state’s share is 2.437 per cent.

In the current financial year, Telangana state is getting Rs 18,560.68 crore from the Centre under tax devolution. It will get Rs 20,583.05 crore as per Union government budget estimates in 2019-20.

In the same way, AP state is getting Rs 32,767.03 crore from the Centre under tax devolutions and will get Rs 36,360.26 crore in 2019-20.

While Telangana will get Rs 2,022.37 crore more in the ensuing financial year, Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 3593.23 crore more.

In the current financial year, the central government estimated that it will get Rs 14,80,649 crore as tax revenue from the states, which became Rs 14,84,406 crore in the revised estimate. In 2019-20, the central government has projected tax revenue from the states at Rs 17,05,046 crore.

The Central government had projected Rs 2,45,089 crore as non-tax revenue from the states in the budget estimates and in the revised estimates it has become Rs 2,45,276 crore. In 2019-20 the central government has projected Rs 2,72,647 crore as non-tax revenue from the states.

Under Goods and Services Tax, Telangana is getting Rs 5,145.41 crore from the Centre in the current financial year and it has been increased to Rs 6,229.45 crore in the ensuing financial year.

In the current financial year, AP gets Rs 9,089.45 crore under GST and in the ensuing financial year it has been increased to Rs 11,004.42 crore.

Under income tax, Telangana state is getting Rs 4,768.63 crore as its share and in the next financial year it will get Rs 5,600.58 crore. Regarding AP, it is getting Rs 8,423.87 crore as its share under income tax and will get Rs 9,893.51 crore in the next financial year.