Budget 2019: Poll bonanza for farmers, aam aadmi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Small farmers to get cash dole-out of Rs 6,000 in their accounts; Income up to Rs 5 lakh exempted from tax.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Going against convention, the Narendra Modi government on Friday presented a full-fledged election Budget targeting farmers, unorganised labourers, and the middle class to swing the Lok Sabha poll results in its favour.

Presenting his first interim Budget, finance minister Piyush Goyal went all out to woo farmers by announcing direct income support of Rs 6,000 a year to small farmers with two hectares of land. The payment of Rs 2,000 will be made three times in a year directly in the bank account of the farmers, costing exchequer Rs 75,000 crore.

 

The scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ is proposed to start retrospectively from December 1, 2018. The first payment of Rs 2,000 will be deposited in farmers’ bank accounts this year before the elections.

While Rs 500 per month is not significant amount, experts believe that the BJP could reap electoral benefit from it as it is “more progressive” than TS Rythu Bandhu.

In an attempt to bring back the middle class back in the BJP fold, Mr Goyal announced that those having a net income of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum will not have to pay income tax as they will be given a full tax rebate of Rs 12,500.

People having an income of Rs 10 lakh can avail the full tax rebate by bringing down the taxable income to Rs 5 lakh after accounting for a standard deduction of `50,000 and specified investments of Rs 4.5 lakh.

This proposal triggered chants of “Modi Modi Modi” — the first time ever in Parliament — and thumping of desks by charged BJP MPs as it is expected to win over the BJP’s traditional vote bank — the middle class. Experts, however, claim that Mr Goyal has broken the convention that a government facing re-election does not make any major taxation and spending proposals in an interim Budget which will tie the hand of the next government.

“The interim finance minister’s budget doesn’t seem to be interim,” said Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank.

Tags: narendra modi government, budget, farmers, lok sabha poll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


In the name of holy cow

Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Budget 2019: No tax on notional rent

Various studies and enquiry committees constituted by the Centre from time to time have revealed that agricultural labourers are the most neglected section in rural India.

Budget 2019: Tenant farmers and agricultural labourers left out

However, there has been a decline in budget outlays for IITs, IIMs, IISER, and statutory and regulatory bodies such as UGC and AICTE in the interim budget. (Representational Image)

Budget 2019: Education sector gets Rs 93,848 crore

The TS government’s scheme is much better, giving farmers more financial benefits. Under Rythu Bandhu, the state government is paying farmers an investment subsidy of Rs 10,000 per year per acre.

Pradhanamantri’s Kisan scheme is not like Rythu Bandhu



In the name of holy cow

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, CPI’s D Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi leave after a press conference following the Opposition parties meeting over various political issues including the issue of EVMs, in New Delhi on Friday. Naidu shed his trademark light gold coloured outfit and wore a black shirt and white trouser to protest the Centre’s “apathetic attitude” towards the state. (PTI)

Express TV MD Chigurupati Jayaram found dead in car in Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect that someone has killed Jayaram and has tried to create it as an accidental death. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2019: 'Giving Rs 17 a day, an insult to farmers,' says Rahul Gandhi

'Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,' Gandhi tweeted using hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget'. (Photo: File)

Budget 2019: 'Interim Budget just trailer for India's development,' says PM Modi

'But now PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own 5 acres or less than 5 acres of land,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi-led panel likely to appoint new CBI Director today

The three-member committee, with the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the other members, had last met on January 24. (Photo: ANI)
