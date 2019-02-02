Budget 2019: Education sector gets Rs 93,848 crore

However, there has been a decline in budget outlays for IITs, IIMs, IISER, and statutory and regulatory bodies such as UGC and AICTE in the interim budget. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government on Friday earmarked Rs 93,847.64 crore for the education sector for 2019-20, an increase of over 10 per cent from last budget allocation.

While Rs 37,461.01 crore has been allocated for higher education, an amount of Rs 56,386.63 crore has been earmarked for school education.

However, there has been a decline in budget outlays for IITs, IIMs, IISER, and statutory and regulatory bodies such as UGC and AICTE in the interim budget for 2019-20 as compared to the allocation for 2018- 19.

The government allocated Rs 608.87 crore for research and innovation, a massive increase from previous allocation of Rs 350.23 crore.