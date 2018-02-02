search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget's health cover plan cashless, not reimbursement scheme: FM

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
The scheme touted as ModiCare envisaged to provide medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to over 10 crore poor families.
Assuring that the scheme will be entirely state funded, Jaitley said initial funds of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated and whatever funds required, as the scheme rolls over, would be made available. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Assuring that the scheme will be entirely state funded, Jaitley said initial funds of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated and whatever funds required, as the scheme rolls over, would be made available. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the world's biggest health cover plan announced in the Budget will be cashless and not a reimbursement scheme, and promised more funds if required depending on the rollout later next financial year.

The National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) touted as ModiCare envisaged to provide medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, constituting 40 per cent of total population.

 

Also Read: Union Budget 2018 unveils healthcare for 500 million of India's poorest

"It takes care of hospitalisation, the secondary and tertiary care. Obviously, it will involve various state hospitals and selected private hospitals. It can be on trust
model, it can be on insurance model. It's not on reimbursement model because too many complaints come on the reimbursement model," he said in New Delhi.

The model is now being worked out between NITI Aayog and Health Ministry, he said adding the date of implementation would be next financial year and sometime in the course of the year it will be worked out.

If assuming the model to be insurance led, the premium shrink with the increase in number of policy holders, he said at an event organised by Open magazine.

The scheme although appreciated by experts also raises apprehension about its implementation and the initial corpus of just Rs 2,000 crore.

Assuring that the scheme will be entirely state funded, Jaitley said initial funds of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated and whatever funds required, as the scheme rolls over, would be made available.

"In the coming year, I see more comfortable situation as far as revenues are concerned because the graphs as far as direct tax is concerned would move very fast," he said.

Following demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the number of direct tax assesses have gone up... once anti-evasion measures, I do expect a little bump up in the GST collection also. I don't see revenue going to be a major challenge in that," he said.

On Thursday, Jaitley in the Budget speech said, "We are all aware that lakhs of families in our country have to borrow or sell assets to receive indoor treatment in hospitals.

Also Read: Union Budget 2018: Key highlights

Government is seriously concerned about such impoverishment of poor and vulnerable families. Present RSBY provide annual coverage of only Rs 30,000 to poor families."

Several state governments have also implemented supplemented health protection schemes providing varying coverage, he had said in the Lok Sabha.

The finance minister also advocated that the central and the state government can pool in resources for health care to achieve efficiency. He also emphasised on having better hospitals in rural areas even though Tier I and Tier II cities have good hospitals.

Setting up of hospitals in various districts is the state subject under the federal structure, he added.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glitter is so toxic that scientists want it banned

Glitter is made from tiny pieces of plastic and the toxic microbeads that have been banned from cosmetics. (Photo: Instagram/ glitterparadis)
 

Xiaomi replaces Vivo as 5th largest global smartphone vendor

China’s Xiaomi replaced domestic rival Vivo to occupy the spot of the world’s fifth-largest smartphone maker after its smartphone shipment grew 74.5 per cent to 92.4 million units in the year.
 

Face of Money: After Putin, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

Threats forced Daria Marchenko, 35, and Daniel Green, 34, to leave their homeland in November 2016. They now lead an itinerant life, travelling and exhibiting their work in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: AFP)
 

13-year-old caught by mum raping another boy, hands him over to police

At a youth court in Poole, a judge heard how the boy's mother reported her own son to police after she caught him in the act with the schoolboy. (Representational image)
 

Katrina makes interesting revelations on Ranveer, Alia and Kriti on TV show

Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh.
 

Doctors remove a record breaking 34 kg tumour from woman's ovaries

Such large tumours are common among women as compared to men since their bodies are designed to carry more weight in the abdomen (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC seeks Centre’s response on CPI(M) plea challenging move to issue electoral bonds

The NDA government had announced electoral bonds in the previous budget, claiming that the scheme would clean up political funding. (Photo: File)

Will declare war: Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP frustrated over Budget 2018

The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and is in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre. (Photo: File)

SC frames 5 questions, refers Jallikattu matter to Constitution bench

PETA alleges that Jallikattu was a blood sport in which bulls were subjected to various types of cruelty. (Photo: Representational/File)

Girl raped in Hyd theatre while watching 'Padmaavat'; 'Facebook friend' held

The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (Photo: Representational/File)

Budget 2018: Eye on China, Govt to build tunnel at 13,700 ft in Arunachal

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam last year after the Indian troops stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham