search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Will accelerate growth, says TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 4:25 am IST
Mr Palaniswami said, “We welcome the decision to give a big push to agricultural and allied sector.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami has commended the Union Budget saying Jaitley’s first budget post-GST is fairly balanced, growth-oriented that focuses on development of agriculture, rural development and health sector.
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami has commended the Union Budget saying Jaitley’s first budget post-GST is fairly balanced, growth-oriented that focuses on development of agriculture, rural development and health sector.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has commended the Union Budget saying Jaitley’s first budget post-GST is fairly balanced, growth-oriented that focuses on development of agriculture, rural development and health sector.

Pointing out that it is the last full budget for the current government at the Centre, Mr Palaniswami said, “We welcome the decision to give a big push to agricultural and allied sector. Enhancement of the minimum support price for all crops to cover at least 1.5 times that of the production cost will benefit the farmers in a big way.”

 

However implementing this is a big challenge. The constitution of the Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund with a total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore will provide a significant  impetus to the agriculture and allied sector.

“I hope that these funds will be operationalised immediately, along with the Micro Irrigation Fund and Dairy development Fund, which were announced in last budget,” the CM said and appreciated the launching of ‘Operation Green’ with initial allocation of `500 crore and Bamboo Development Fund with allocation of Rs 1,290 crore.

While welcoming the proposed liberalisation of exports of agricultural commodities, he expressed the hope that Tamil Nadu will benefit from the Mega Food Parks scheme that the Union Finance Minister alluded to in his speech.

“Doubling the allocation to the agro processing industry will bring more stability and enhance farmers’ income,” he said and added overall there are many initiatives in the agricultural sector, which will benefit the farming community.  
 He however noted that the Budget has left out Chennai, which is expanding faster and needs strengthening of its suburban train system.

The expectations of the MSME are far greater and they need to be supported more. On the standard deduction of `40,000 for salaried, he expressed “we feel that this falls short of the expectations of the public.” 

Noting that the budget should give a boost to increase investment, generate more jobs, he exuded hope that this budget will bring fiscal stability to the country and accelerate economic growth.

Tags: union budget 2018, edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spares no expense on cosmetic procedures to look like Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. (Photo: AP)
 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Citizens group calls for more walk signals

Picture for representation

Police vigil to continue for few days in JC Nagar

Policemen patrolling J.C. Nagar on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Union Budget 2018: 5G test bed to be established at IIT Madras

The centre at IIT-Madras can work on the development of IoT and Machine to Machine applications. 

Setback to Karnataka govt: Election Commission strikes down transfer of three DCs

Rohini Sindhuri

It’s not a common man’s Budget: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacts to the Union Budget in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham