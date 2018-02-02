Union Budget 2018: Salary hike for President, Vice-President, Governors

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a salary hike for the President and the Vice-President in the Union Budget and both dignitaries will now get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month respectively.

The moment Mr Jaitley announced the hike, several lawmakers present in Lok Sabha started getting noisy, sensing their mood and with a knowing smile on his face, the finance minister proposed a law for an automatic revision of salaries for parliamen-tarians every five years indexed to inflation.

Meanwhile, announcing the hike in salaries of the President and the Vice-President, Mr Jaitley said in his Budget speech that the emoluments of the President, the Vice-Presi-dent and the Governors were last revised with effect from January 1, 2006.

“These emoluments are proposed to be revised to Rs 5 lakh for the President, Rs 4 lakh for the Vice-President and to Rs 3.5 lakh per month for the Governors,” he said, amidst thumping of desk by the members in the Lok Sabha.

As of now, the President gets Rs 1.50 lakh per month, the Vice-President Rs 1.25 lakh and a Governor of a state Rs 1.10 lakh.