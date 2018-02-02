search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Salary hike for President, Vice-President, Governors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 1:08 am IST
The moment Mr Jaitley announced the hike, several lawmakers present in Lok Sabha started getting noisy.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a salary hike for the President and the Vice-President in the Union Budget and both dignitaries will now get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month respectively.

The moment Mr Jaitley announced the hike, several lawmakers present in Lok Sabha started getting noisy, sensing their mood and with a knowing smile on his face, the finance minister proposed a law for an automatic revision of salaries for parliamen-tarians every five years indexed to inflation.

 

Meanwhile, announcing the hike in salaries of the President and the Vice-President, Mr Jaitley said in his Budget speech that the emoluments of the President, the Vice-Presi-dent and the Governors were last revised with effect from January 1, 2006.

“These emoluments are proposed to be revised to Rs 5 lakh for the President, Rs 4 lakh for the Vice-President and to Rs 3.5 lakh per month for the Governors,” he said, amidst thumping of desk by the members in the Lok Sabha.

As of now, the President gets Rs 1.50 lakh per month, the Vice-President Rs 1.25 lakh and a Governor of a state Rs 1.10 lakh.

Tags: arun jaitley, union budget 2018-19




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spares no expense on cosmetic procedures to look like Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. (Photo: AP)
 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nature will reclaim lakes: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Railways Budget focuses on growing mobility

The investment in railways in this budget of Rs 1,48,528 crore is almost three times that of the 2013-14 budget of  Rs 53,989 cr. 

Union Budget 2018: Rs 14.34 lakh crore set for rural infrastructure, jobs

The government has proposed to spend Rs 14.34 lakh crore in the year 2018-19 to generate employment of 321 crore person days and construct infrastructure in rural areas.

Hyderabad: Shortlived joy on fuel excise cut

Petrol was sold at Rs 77.21 per litre and diesel Rs 69.51 on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Union Budget 2018: BJP focus on rural voters

The government believes that its anti-rich and pro-poor demonetisation policy helped it record an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham