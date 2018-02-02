search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Andhra Pradesh CM frustrated, to discuss with MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Feb 2, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 4:29 am IST
The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre.
Chandrababu Naidu
 Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh had expected the Union Budget this year to be unlike other budgets. The state has lined up a slew of infrastructure project and a new capital to be built for which it had pinned hopes on getting commensurate financial assistance from the Centre this time. But a huge disappointment was it got from the Union finance minister Arun Jaitely’s Budget on Thursday. The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed his unhappiness over the Budget allocations to the state. Soon after the Budget presentation was over, Mr Naidu held a teleconference with party MPs and instructed them to bring pressure on the Central government in Parliament over injustice done to AP. The state government had expected a lot from the Budget but the allocation has been for just Central and tribal universities, with the fund allocation for these also being very poor.

 

The Centre has allotted Rs 10 crore to each university. No funds were allotted to various national institutions set up in AP which are running out of private and temporary accommodations. More importantly, the Central government did not allot any funds for Metro Rail projects in Vija-yawada and Visakhapatnam, when Bangalore Me-tro Rail project was allotted a massive Rs 17,000 crore.

No funds at all have been allotted for construction of AP’s capital city Amara-vati. The Central government has still to release Rs 1,000 crore balance funds to the state, but this was not mentioned in the Bud-get. The Polavaram project is being financed through off-budget allocations. So in effect, the Central government did not allot any funds for Polavaram.

Besides, in the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Naidu had specifically asked for sanction for the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act. That too has been ignored in the Budget.
Also, industrial corridors in some other states have been allotted funds, but AP’s Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor has again not found favour in the Budget.

There is no mention either of the establishment of an integrated steel plant at Kadapa, the Grey Hounds training centre and many other initiatives that given assurance of financial assistance in the AP Reorganisation Act. In lieu of Special Status to AP, the Central government had announced special financial package but funds for it have not been allotted in the Budget.

Tags: arun jaitely, union budget 2018




