Union Budget 2018: 5G test bed to be established at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: To boost the development of next-generation wireless technology in the country, finance minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech has announced that the department of telecommunications will support the 5G-test bed at IIT Madras.

The 5G technology is being standardised globally to enable the Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The centre at IIT-Madras can work on the development of IoT and Machine to Machine applications.

“The proposal is to build an end-to-end test bed for 5G technology located at multiple locations at some of these institutes, interconnected by a high-speed fibre-optic network,” IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

The development of a 5G technology test-bed is an initiative involving IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IISc Bangalore, CEWiT (Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology at IIT Madras) and SAMEER in Chennai. IIT Madras is the lead institution for executing this project.