search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Inflation worries shoot up on high spending promise

REUTERS
Published Feb 2, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 6:31 am IST
Mr Jaitley raised the government spending for rural areas and support to farmers, while slowing the pace of fiscal consolidation.
Traders and analysts said those moves could add to inflationary pressures at a time when retail inflation was at a 17-month high. 
 Traders and analysts said those moves could add to inflationary pressures at a time when retail inflation was at a 17-month high. 

New Delhi: The annual budget could push up inflation and prompt the central bank to raise interest rates sooner, analysts said on Thursday, raising the probability of a scenario that could hurt the nascent economic recovery.

Mr Jaitley raised the government spending for rural areas and support to farmers, while slowing the pace of fiscal consolidation.

 

Traders and analysts said those moves could add to inflationary pressures at a time when retail inflation was at a 17-month high. 

That would make the RBI more cautious when it announces the monetary policy review on Wednesday next week, they said.

“The probability of rate hikes in the next fiscal year has gone up materially,” said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities primary dealership in Mumbai.

A cautious stance at the RBI would increase the probability of interest rate increases in the coming fiscal year. That in turn could raise tensions between the government and the RBI, which has resisted pressures for deep rate cuts to boost growth as it worried about increasing inflation.

Analysts said while the RBI is expected to keep interest rates on hold next week, the budget could toughen the central bank’s tone. They said the government’s decision to increase the minimum support price guarantee to farmers, in particular, is likely to have a direct inflationary impact.

In the budget, the Centre promised farmers to buy their crops at 1.5 times the cost of production, a shift in approach after keeping the average minimum support price increase in low single digits over the past three years.

Tags: arun jaitley, annual budget 2018




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spares no expense on cosmetic procedures to look like Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. (Photo: AP)
 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Bellandur lake on fire again

Bellandur Lake

Justice Maheshwari to be Chief Justice of Karnataka HC?

Karnataka High Court

With Rs 17 thousand crore boost, namma railu to be reality soon in Bengaluru

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announcing a corpus of Rs 17,000 crore for the 160 km local rail network.

Good for agriculture, education, but not for realty

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD Biocon with Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder Infosys, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKML and Kamal Bali, managing director, Volvo India seen at the interactive session on Union Budget 2018 in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Citizens group calls for more walk signals

Picture for representation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham