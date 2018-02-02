'Sorry Mom', writes 14-yr-old Hyd girl in suicide note after school shaming

Police said Class 9 student K Sai Deepthi left a suicide note that said she was not allowed to write the examination. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A 14-year old girl hanged herself on Thursday evening at her home in Malkajgiri after she was barred from sitting for her examination due to non-payment of school fees.

Police said K Sai Deepthi, left a suicide note that said she was not allowed to write the examination.

In her suicide note which was found near her body, Sai Deepthi wrote, "They didn't allow me to write the exam. Sorry, Mom." the suicide note read.

A Class 9 student of Jyothi Model School, Sai Deepthi was publicly shamed and asked to leave the class at the private school. On returning home from school, Sai Deepthi told her sister that she was made to stand outside the classroom as the school fees was pending.

"She told me that the teachers insulted her in front of other students for not paying fees. She looked very low and depressed with the treatment at school," said Sai Deepthi’s elder sister.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the school management.

On Friday, the city police also arrested two officials and a teacher of Jyothi Model School.

"We have taken three persons, including a teacher, into custody. They will be produced in the court shortly," inspector Komraiah of the Malkajgiri police station told the news agency Press Trust of India.

Besides booking the three for abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, the police also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them as the girl belonged to a scheduled caste community, the inspector added.

The girl's father works as a building painter, while her mother works in a supermarket.