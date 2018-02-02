Setback to Karnataka govt: Election Commission strikes down transfer of three DCs

Bengaluru: In a setback for the state government, its transfer for three deputy commissioners, including the controversial shunting of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri out of the district, has been struck down with the Election Commission of India (ECI) insisting that district magistrates involved in revision of electoral rolls cannot be shifted till the completion of the exercise.

Speaking to reporters here at the end of a two-day visit to Karnataka to consult all stakeholders in preparation for the coming Assembly elections on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner, Om Prakash Rawat said its advice on the transfer of the Deputy Commissioners, who served as district magistrates during the revisions of electoral rolls, would be binding on the state government.

But once the model code of conduct was declared for the elections, the state government must transfer the officers with three years service in once place, he clarified.

Mr. Rawat said all political parties were in favour of a one phase election and one day polling.

“The political parties have also suggested an election schedule, but the commission will take an appropriate decision on this considering the previous elections in Karnataka,” he added.

While admitting that political parties had raised doubts about the use of EVMs and VVPAT for the elections, he ruled out the possibility of replacing them with ballot papers and announced that upgraded M-2 and M-3 EVM machines would be used for the polls this time .

The officer revealed that the final publication of electoral rolls would be on February 28. “As many as 23 lakh applications have been received and action is being taken to verify them,” he said. But for service electors, the final electoral roll was published on January 30. The state had 56,994 polling stations , but their number could increase if the number of voters rose, he explained.