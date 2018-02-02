search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Prithvi Shaw’s side beat the Jason Sangha-led Australian in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs and they will repeat that feat and beat the Aussies to win the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: Porel removes Bryant, Australia 1 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Not Modi govt but our own Pak govt detained me for 10 months: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2018, 9:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 9:29 pm IST
Hafiz Saeed said he was detained by the Pakistan government to stop him from raising the Kashmir issue.
The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed further said the Pakistan government should not ignore the 'atrocities' in Kashmir and play its role to help the Kashmiri people secure freedom. (Photo: File)
 The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed further said the Pakistan government should not ignore the 'atrocities' in Kashmir and play its role to help the Kashmiri people secure freedom. (Photo: File)

Lahore/New Delhi: Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on Friday backtracked from his earlier statement about the alleged role of India and the US in his house arrest, claiming he was detained by the Pakistan government to stop him from raising the Kashmir issue.

"It was not the Modi government...but our own Pakistani government that had detained me for 10 months. The Pakistani government wanted to stop me from raising the Kashmir issue," Saeed said while speaking at the Nazria Pakistan Trust in Lahore.

 

Earlier, he had blamed India and the US for his detention saying the Pakistani government had put him under house arrest under pressure from the two countries.

Saeed was released from house arrest in November 2017.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind further said the Pakistan government should not ignore the "atrocities" in Kashmir and play its role to help the Kashmiri people secure freedom.

"I fail to understand as to why Islamabad is ignoring the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should stage a sit-in along with at least five members of his Cabinet outside the office of the UN on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he said.

Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has a bounty of USD 10 million on his head.

He was also critical of the Pakistani media for allegedly speaking India's language.

"I really get hurt when I am called a terrorist by elements in the Pakistani media for speaking on the issue of Kashmir," he said.

Saeed walked free on November 24 after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case, in a setback to India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack.

Tags: hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba, 2008 mumbai attacks, pakistan government, indian government
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: Porel removes Bryant, Australia 1 down

Prithvi Shaw’s side beat the Jason Sangha-led Australian in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs and they will repeat that feat and beat the Aussies to win the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo: BCCI)
 

ICC 2018 Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: Live streaming, match-timings

Prithvi Shaw's (right) India and Jason Sangha's(left) Australia will go all out to finish the tournament on a high. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's message for Prithvi Shaw and co

Prithvi Shaw and co have so far progressed to the finals with ease having outclassed their opponents in each encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ibuprofen during pregnancy may harm fertility of daughters

Prolonged exposure to ibuprofen during foetal life may lead to long-term effects on women's fertility.
 

Giant balls of metal are falling from sky in towns across globe, locals baffled

The balls were 40kg pieces of the rocket used to hold reaction control system propellant or tank pressure gases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPad apps on your Mac: Now a possibility

iOS 11 update was a major overhaul last year which brought AR features and also native support to AR applications.(credit: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Avalanche hits Army post at J&K's Machil sector, 3 soldiers killed, 1 injured

The avalanche struck two days after a government agency issued 24-hour avalanche warning for several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

SC rejects plea to make rape gender neutral offence, terms as ‘imaginative’

The petitioner challenged the constitutional validity of IPC Sections 354, 353 A, B, C and D as well as Section 375 as they discriminate men against women in the commission of the offence. (Photo: File)

'Sorry Mom', writes 14-yr-old Hyd girl in suicide note after school shaming

Police said Class 9 student K Sai Deepthi left a suicide note that said she was not allowed to write the examination. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah 'irresponsible Chief Minister': Yeddyurappa on BJP worker's death

Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa visited the family of BJP worker Santhosh who was murdered in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Day after glitch, FinMin asks GSTN to come with foolproof e-way bill system

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said it wants GST-Network to detail system readiness before re-introducing the requirement for transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill for moving goods between states. (File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham