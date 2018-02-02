search on deccanchronicle.com
Father of man killed in Kasganj clashes receives death threat, family gets security

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
The father of the 22-yr-old boy alleged that he was sitting outside his house when some bike borne came and threatened him.
Communal clashes broke out in this western Uttar Pradesh town after stones were pelted on a 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out to celebrate the Republic Day. (Photo: ANI)
Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Family members of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in violence at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh last week, were provided security after his father alleged that he received threats from some people, police said on Friday.

Sushil Gupta, the father of the 22-year-old college student, alleged that he was sitting outside his house when some people on a bike came up to him and threatened him.

 

"Our lives are under threat, we demand licence for firearms for our safety and security," he told reporters.

Security was provided to Chandan's family after his father claimed that he had received threats, a senior police official told media.

The police said some people were riding motorcycles carrying the tricolour and were chanting Vante Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

When they reached a minority community-dominated locality, some "anti-social elements" pelted stones and opened fire.

In this firing, Chandan was killed and two others were injured.

A cheque of Rs 20 lakh was given to Chandan's family members who demanded that martyr status be accorded to him.

The police arrested the main accused, Saleem, but his two brothers charged with the murder are absconding.

Combing operations have been intensified to nab the brothers, Naseem and Waseem.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said according to the FIR and statements by some of the witnesses, Saleem was the person who opened fire from the roof or balcony of his house that killed the college student.

The UP government had come under fire over the clashes with even Governor Ram Naik terming the Kasganj violence a "blot" on the state. Opposition parties have also attacked the state government over the clashes.

